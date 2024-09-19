Man held in MCIA for VAWC violation

A joint police operation at Terminal 2 of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in Lapu-Lapu City, netted a 32-year-old man for allegedly breaking Republic Act 9262, also known as the “Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act.”

The suspect, who works as a facility maintenance staff at the airport, was detained on Wednesday (18 September) by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC). His arrest was made pursuant to a warrant filed for Criminal Case No. N-4132, with a recommended bail of P36,000.

During the arrest, the suspect was informed of his constitutional rights and the charges against him. The process was captured on camera with an Alternative Recording Device (ARD) in accordance with the Supreme Court’s “Rules on the Use of Body-worn Cameras in the Execution of Warrant.”

Currently, he is under the custody of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office for documentation and further legal processing.

“This operation is a testament to our dedication to upholding justice and safeguarding the public,” stated PNP-AVSEGROUP Director PBGen. Christopher N. Abrahano.