Leptospirosis cases in Phl drops by 77%

Leptospirosis cases in the country dropped by 77 percent, the Department of Health (DOH) reported Thursday.

From 1,726 cases reported from 28 July to 10 August, the number decreased to only 396 cases from 11 to 24 August.

Meanwhile, in the recent one to two weeks, 25 August to 7 September, the number has gone down further to 124.

The DOH, however, noted the number may still change due to incoming reports brought about by the recent typhoon and inclement weather.

Only three regions in the past six weeks saw increasing cases: Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

As of 7 September, a total of 4,575 cases were reported nationwide or 11 percent higher compared to the 4,112 cases in the same period last year.

There are 393 deaths reported among the cases this year, which is 17 percent lower than the 475 deaths in the same period last year.

The DOH said it sees the decreasing trend in leptospirosis cases as an opportunity to further strengthen messaging on the perils of leisure in floodwaters.

DOH lauded the Metro Manila Council for Metro Manila Development Authority Regulation No. 24-003, series 2024, which prohibits swimming, playing, gallivanting, and/or unnecessary wading or doing any other leisurely/unsuitable activities in floodwaters.

"The Metro Manila Council’s regulation prohibiting swimming, wading, and other unnecessary activities in floodwaters is a proactive step in safeguarding public health," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said.

The Health department advised the public to maintain good hygiene, properly care for wounds, avoid contact with floodwaters as much as possible, wear protective footwear, and wash exposed skin to reduce the risk of infection from leptospirosis.

The DOH reiterated the urgent need for medical consultation once a person is exposed to floodwaters, even if without symptoms.

Antibiotic prophylaxis is available for all at government health centers.

"As cases of Leptospirosis continue to decrease, we must remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Herbosa said.

"However, early detection, timely medical intervention, and maintaining good hygiene are equally crucial and cannot be overlooked," he added.

The incubation period of leptospirosis may range from two to 30 days, usually showing symptoms around one to two weeks after exposure to flood waters.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease (affecting both animals and humans) caused by the leptospira bacterium found in contaminated water or soil. Leptospira bacteria can enter the body through breaks in the skin, or the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Without treatment, leptospirosis in people can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, trouble breathing, and even death.