DoH: Be wary of fake generic meds

The Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday has stressed that while generic medicines are just as effective as branded drugs, consumers should be wary of counterfeit products.

This comes as the Health department and the Philippine Institute of Traditional and Alternative Health Care (PITAHC) highlighted the effectiveness of generic and traditional medicines during the celebration of Generics Awareness Month.

They also urged consumers to buy medicines only from legitimate drug stores to avoid purchasing fake products.

“We need to promote that these are cost-effective and as quality as the branded ones,” said DoH Assistant Secretary Mayleen Beltran during the Generics Medicine Expo.

“The public should have nothing to worry about because these went through regulatory processes, and we have proven that these are, as I’ve said, they have the same quality as the branded ones,” she added.

Meanwhile, PITAHC director general Dr. Maria Teresa Iñigo said that seven out of 10 Filipinos already believe that generic medicines are effective and affordable.

“I just want to explain that all herbal medicine products of the PITAHC have undergone rigorous testing through research, so we have partnered with distinct universities and other research facilities like UP, Ateneo, and all have passed,” Iñigo said.