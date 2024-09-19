Japan envoy calls on PCO chief Chavez

Ambassador Endo Kazuya on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cesar Chavez who was joined by PCO Undersecretary Tala L. Maralit, People’s Television Network general manager Antonio Baltazar “Toby” Nebrida Jr. and Philippine National Railways general manager Deovanni Miranda.

During the meeting, Endo congratulated Chavez on his new appointment and expressed his appreciation for his continued commitment to further bolster Japan-Philippines relations. He especially thanked him for his prior cooperation with Japan on Philippine infrastructure development during his previous assignment as Department of Transportation Undersecretary.

Chavez extended a warm welcome to Endo and conveyed his eagerness to work with the Ambassador to continue strengthening the bilateral relations between Japan and the Philippines.