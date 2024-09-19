Gigi Ferocious to slay in ‘Drag Race Thailand’ Season 3

The Philippines’ very own drag queens continue to wave the country’s flag abroad as another Filipino queen, Gigi Ferocious, was announced to be competing in Drag Race Thailand’s upcoming season.

Drag Race Thailand returns with a bang after four years of halt — revealing the new batch of queens, including Gigi Ferocious, on its “Meet The Queens” YouTube video.

Gigi is about to wow Thailand in this year’s franchise following Jaja in Season 1 and Mocha Diva in Season 2.

The show will be airing on WOW Presents Plus worldwide starting 16 October, in which the first episode will be streamed for free.