DOJ brings free legal, medical services to Davao women's correctional

In an effort to make the most essential services of the Department of Justice (DOJ) accessible to each and every sector of society, especially to persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), the DOJ Action Center (DOJAC) Katarungan Caravan has set its foot at the Correctional Institution for Women Davao Del Norte (CIW-Davao Del Norte) to provide free legal and medical services.

This is the first-ever DOJ Katarungan Caravan in Davao del Norte Province spearheaded by the Office of the Regional Prosecutor XI led by RP Janet Grace B. Dalisay-Fabrero who actively participated and helped organize paralegals from the Rizal Memorial Colleges.

Under the direct supervision of Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez and Assistant State Prosecutor Joan Carla Guevarra, Usec-in-Charge, and Program Director of DOJAC, respectively, the Katarungan Caravan has satisfied the legal and medical needs of around 611 women inmates.

The success of this legal/medical mission was achieved through the support and assistance of the National Prosecution Service (NPS), Public Attorney's Office (PAO), Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Department of Health (DOH), Office of Mayor Lea Marie Moral- Romano and volunteer doctors.

Over 50 dedicated lawyers and paralegals from the IBP, NPS and PAO have generously volunteered their time and expertise to offer free legal assistance to the PDLs ensuring that their legal rights are protected and that they receive fair representation.

Meanwhile, more than 50 medical professionals, including doctors and medical assistants from the DOH and volunteer doctors from Mayor Romano’s office in the municipality of Braulio E. Dujali will provide essential health services during the mission. The medical team will address the various health concerns of the PDLs.

Additionally, in collaboration with the DOH and PAGCOR, DOJAC has mobilized the distribution of essential medicines during the medical mission.

Usec Gutierrez expressed her appreciation to the Kababaihan Organization for generously donating 2,500 packs of sanitary pads specifically for female PDLs to meet their health and hygiene needs.

DOJAC, PAO and IBP provided free legal services which include rendering legal advice and counselling, preparation of legal documents, government referral/indorsement to concerned government offices.

"It has been the DOJ's unwavering commitment to provide crucial services that uphold compassion and justice which promote the well-being of every individual. Through our legal and medical mission for inmates, we do not merely seek to uphold the dignity and rights of people but also pave a way for their healing and total reformation," Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" C. Remulla highlighted.

The most recent wave of Katarungan Caravan was held during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair ( BPSF) last September 5 and 6 in Davao City.