China the top challenge in US history — senior diplomat

China presents the top challenge to the United States in all of its history, surpassing the Cold War, a top US official said Wednesday, as he urged Europe to get tougher on Beijing.

Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell, a key architect of a 15-year push for the United States to reorient its foreign policy toward Asia, also urged greater US investment in advanced technology to compete better with China.

"There is a recognition that this is the most significant challenge in our history," Campbell told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"Frankly, the Cold War pales in comparison to the multifaceted challenges that China presents," he said.

"It's not just a military challenge; it's across the board. It is in the Global South. It is in technology. We need to step up our game across the board."

President Joe Biden's administration has been pressing China about technology exports to Russia that US officials say have allowed Moscow to ramp up military production for its war in Ukraine.

"The challenge is, we've got to get more support here on this," Campbell said of US sanctions on Chinese firms, an issue he said he has been raising on visits to Europe.

Campbell said that most of Washington's European allies shared concerns on China's ties with Moscow but were still reeling from the "huge shock" of slashing energy imports from Russia since its invasion of Ukraine.

"For many of these countries, doing business with China has been a big deal for 15 or 20 years," he said.

Acting on China, after Russia, could feel like "kind of a one-two punch. You can understand leaders in Europe have some anxieties."

China argues that, unlike the United States, it is not providing weapons to either Russia or Ukraine, but Washington says Beijing is providing support that has military uses.