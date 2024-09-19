Bong Go champions education, supports scholars in Cagayan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his support to students in Cagayan, emphasizing the role of education in shaping future leaders. During an event held on Monday, 16 September, his Malasakit Team distributed aid to scholars from various universities, underscoring Go’s continued advocacy for accessible education for all.
“Pakiusap ko lang po sa mga kabataan para sumaya ang inyong mga magulang, mag-aral ho kayo nang mabuti at kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito,” Go urged.
Go highlighted the strides made during the Duterte administration, particularly the implementation of Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. The law has enabled students from low-income families to access free education at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical-vocational institutions. Building on this, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES).
In addition, he co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11510, institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System (ALS), a program designed to provide basic education to underserved students such as Indigenous Peoples, those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and students with disabilities.
Acknowledging the financial challenges students face, Go referenced his co-authorship of Republic Act 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prevents educational institutions from barring students from taking exams due to unpaid school fees.
He also celebrated the signing of the "Free College Entrance Examinations Act," a law that waives entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified students. As one of the authors and co-sponsors of this law, Go emphasized its benefit for natural-born Filipino students who rank in the top 10 percent of their graduating class and come from families below the poverty threshold.
Additionally, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11997, also known as the "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act," which increases teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.
At the event, held at the Cagayan Museum in Tuguegarao City, Go’s Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, pens, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 80 scholars. He also worked alongside the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to support the scholars through the Tulong-Dunong scholarship program.
Several scholars expressed their appreciation for Go’s support. Abigail Claro, a second-year Business Administration student from the University of Saint Louis in Tuguegarao, shared her gratitude:
“Malaking tulong po sa akin ito, since 2nd year pa lang po ako. Madami pong mahe-help po sa akin yung mga matatanggap ko po sa Tulong Dunong program po. Kay Senator Bong Go po, sana po madami pa po kayong matulungan na mga estudyanteng nangangailangan na kagaya ko.”
Hannah Dolozon, a graduating student in Accounting Information Systems, added:
“Malaking tulong po yung scholarship ni Senator Bong Go kasi makakatulong po siya sa akin lalo po as a graduating student po. Mayroon na po akong mga babayaran lalo na po sa mga kailangan kong uniform para sa OJT namin. Makakatulong po ito sa akin para mabawasan yung gastos ng nanay ko po.”
Go reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the Philippine education system, envisioning a future where every Filipino child has access to the resources and opportunities needed to succeed.
“Ako'y isang simpleng tao lang po na nagmula sa Davao City sa Mindanao na binigyan niyo ng pagkakataon na maging senador ng bayan na ito. Isa lang po ang mapapayo ko sa inyo, sa mga scholars, malay niyo maging isa rin kayong senador ng bansa… isa lang po ang sikreto diyan, mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino, hinding hindi po tayo magkakamali,” he said.
“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” Go concluded.