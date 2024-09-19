Bong Go champions education, supports scholars in Cagayan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended his support to students in Cagayan, emphasizing the role of education in shaping future leaders. During an event held on Monday, 16 September, his Malasakit Team distributed aid to scholars from various universities, underscoring Go’s continued advocacy for accessible education for all.

“Pakiusap ko lang po sa mga kabataan para sumaya ang inyong mga magulang, mag-aral ho kayo nang mabuti at kayo po ang kinabukasan ng bayang ito,” Go urged.

Go highlighted the strides made during the Duterte administration, particularly the implementation of Republic Act No. 10931, the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. The law has enabled students from low-income families to access free education at local colleges, universities, and state-operated technical-vocational institutions. Building on this, Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 1360, which aims to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES).

In addition, he co-authored and co-sponsored Republic Act 11510, institutionalizing the Alternative Learning System (ALS), a program designed to provide basic education to underserved students such as Indigenous Peoples, those from disadvantaged backgrounds, and students with disabilities.

Acknowledging the financial challenges students face, Go referenced his co-authorship of Republic Act 11984, or the "No Permit, No Exam" Prohibition Act, which prevents educational institutions from barring students from taking exams due to unpaid school fees.