Youth’s future anchored on education

As your public servant, I am here to ensure that every youth has equal opportunities for education and success. I will do everything to support our youth in pursuit of their goals and dreams. As I always say: Edukasyon ang puhunan natin sa mundong ito. At ang mga kabataan ang kinabukasan at future leaders ng ating bayan.

Last 11 July, I was the keynote speaker during the Gordon College 22nd Commencement Exercises in Olongapo City, Zambales through the invitation of OIC College President Dr. Imelda Soriano. The next day, I also attended the University of Perpetual Help System Dalta Calamba Campus’ 7th Senior High School Commencement Exercises as speaker through the invitation of University President Jose Tamayo and school director Dr. Ernesto Ramirez.

We not only celebrated academic excellence but also the resilience and determination of the students, parents, as well as educators. I reminded the graduates to use every opportunity they get to equip themselves as future leaders of the country, help their families overcome poverty, and be of service to others.

I also provided the graduates with gift packs and congratulatory cards. The faculty and staff also received gift packs. Additionally, top students received tokens of support.

As a legislator, I continue to help improve the state of education in our country. There has been significant progress made during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, particularly with the enactment of Republic Act 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Building on this, I co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill 1360, aimed at expanding the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) if enacted into law.

Additionally, I co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, which institutionalizes the Alternative Learning System (ALS) to improve basic education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students; RA 11984, or the “No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act,” which prohibits educational institutions from denying students the right to take exams due to unpaid fees; RA 12006 or the “Free College Entrance Examinations Act”, waiving entrance exam fees at private higher educational institutions for qualified top students; as well as RA 11997, or the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act,” which increases the teaching supply allowances for public school teachers.

Moreover, I continue to push for my filed SBN 1864, which aims to provide a moratorium on student loan payments during disasters; as well as SBN 1786 which would require public higher education institutions to have Mental Health Offices on their campuses. Also, I am a co-author and co-sponsor of SBN 2200, or the proposed Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act.

As chair of the Senate Sports Committee, we were able to establish the National Academy of Sports, which provides talented young athletes with specialized sports education, by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. Building on this, I recently principally sponsored and is one of the authors of SBN 2514 to institutionalize the Philippine National Games to strengthen an integrated and inclusive grassroots national sports program once enacted into law. I continue to encourage the youth to get into sports and stay away from drugs to keep healthy and fit.

My office also continues to extend scholarships to deserving students in partnership with the Commission on Higher Education’s “Tulong Dunong” Program.

Meanwhile, our work toward a better future for our kababayans continues. On 8 July, we attended the Sangguniang Kabataan Iloilo Provincial Congress held in Pasay City. We also led the inauguration of the Super Health Center in the island town of Tingloy in Batangas, and aided 500 displaced workers. On the same day, we joined the Liga ng mga Barangay Northern Samar Provincial Chapter Summit.

On 10 July, I was in Sta. Cruz, Manila to give further aid to 76 recovering fire victims. Aside from giving essential items, we partnered with the National Housing Authority for the provision of Emergency Housing Assistance to help them rebuild their homes.

As an adopted son of Zambales, we were in Olongapo City on 11 July and extended aid to 500 displaced workers with Mayor Rolen Paulino Jr. These beneficiaries were given temporary employment by the DOLE as well.

On 12 July, I was also invited to join the Ugnayang Nagkakaisang Manggagawa—UST Hospital’s 10th Anniversary. I assured our health workers that my office is always open to hear and address their concerns.

On 13 July 13, I visited Caraga, Davao Oriental to aid 2,250 indigents. I likewise attended the Araw ng Caraga with Mayor Ronie Osnan, 1st District Cong. Nelson Dayanghirang and Vice Gov. Nelson Dayanghirang Jr. After which, in partnership with the local government of Mati City, headed by Mayor Michelle Rabat, we assisted 1,000 impoverished residents. A total of 1,639 indigents were also provided assistance in coordination with Governor Niño Uy. We also inspected the Super Health Center in Mati and joined the Mati National Comprehensive High School’s 77th Founding Anniversary Grand Alumni Homecoming.

Also last week, my Malasakit Team aided 22 fire victims in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental; 37 in Cebu City and 104 in Mandaue City; 20 in Mambajao, Camiguin; and 92 in Tondo, Manila. We have also provided further support to 27 recovering fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City on top of the emergency housing assistance they received from the NHA.

To further help those experiencing economic hardships, we provided support to 65 displaced workers in Bato, Catanduanes; 218 in Buhi, Camarines Sur; 265 in Magdiwang, 301 in Cajidiocan and 76 in San Fernando, all in Romblon; 50 in Bay, 84 in Alaminos, and 169 in Pangil, all in Laguna; 84 in Carmona City, Cavite; and 488 in Sison, Pangasinan. In partnership with the local and national government, they also received temporary employment.

In support for the entrepreneurial sector in Cebu, we aided 50 micro-entrepreneurs in Lapu-Lapu City, 150 in Cordova, 50 in Talisay City, 45 in Minglanilla, 55 in Dumanjug, 50 in Alegria, 150 in Compostela, and 100 in Dalaguete together with their local officials. They have received livelihood support from the government as well.

We also aided 833 indigents in Davao City; 1,000 in Laoang, Northern Samar; and 1,000 in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur. Additionally, a total of 22 TESDA Scholars from Manila were also aided by our Malasakit Team. We also joined the inauguration of San Ricardo, Southern Leyte’s new Super Health Center.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I encourage everyone to work together to help our future leaders reach their potential. Let us remind them, “Never stop chasing your dreams. GO lang nang Go!” As your Senator, I will be of service in any way I can dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. I truly believe that service to the people is service to God.