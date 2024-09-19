AP Bren champion and FMVP skins and MPL team recall effects go on sale

Mobile Legends developer Moonton Games has finally released the M5 world champion Brody skin of Falcons AP Bren and the M5 Finals MVP skin for Paquito almost a year after the M5 world championship in Manila.

Just like all the world championships in the past, the M-Series world champion got to choose a hero to receive an exclusive M-Series-themed skin. This time, David "FlapTzy" Canon also got to choose a hero after being awarded the Finals MVP citation.

"I think the skin will be a reminder of my legacy in the game. It makes me feel proud to know that whenever they use Paquito's Fist of Glory Skin, they would remember that I was the first person to have the Finals MVP Skin in Mobile Legends," FlapTzy said.

A sale running from 2 November will allow players to purchase the Brody skin for only 499 diamonds, or 799 diamonds to include spawn, elimination, and recall effects. The Paquito skin, on the other hand, is also available at a discounted price of 629 diamonds.

Furthermore, MPL Philippines and Indonesia teams now have recall effects. Fans can obtain the recall effects permanently through a maximum of 200 draws. Recall effects are on sale until 31 January 2025.