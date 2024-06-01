Moonton, MPL Press Corps team up for Esports, gaming journalism

Mobile Legends developer Moonton Games has partnered with the MPL Philippines Press Corps for an Esports and gaming journalism workshop starting with the National University in Laguna from 6 to 7 June.

"We are thrilled to bring the Moonton Cares Esports and Gaming journalism workshop to NU Laguna and its students who aspire to be journalists,” says Keith Medrano, regional PR manager of Moonton.

“With these workshops, we hope to provide quality training for the participants by partnering with the esteemed members of the MPL Philippines Press Corps who can provide insightful lectures."

The upcoming workshop is expected to have over a hundred participants in the two-day seminar which will be facilitated by journalists from Manila Bulletin, Philstar, Inquirer, and ONE Esports.

"The National University Laguna community is thrilled to announce the implementation of one of the key activities in partnership with Moonton Cares—the Esports journalism workshop," said NU Laguna Head of Linkages, Dr. Narro Navarro.

"As we embark on this journey, students will learn from industry experts about writing engaging content, conducting insightful interviews, and an overall understanding of the Esports ecosystem."