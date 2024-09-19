Alice Guo 'link' to Fujian gang draws scrutiny

Dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s alleged link to the so-called Fujian gang—a notorious crime syndicate in Fujian, China—drew intense scrutiny after a poster of her poll victory published by a Chinese newspaper surfaced during a House inquiry.

Guo made her first appearance at the House quad committee probe into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) on Thursday, bombarded by mounting queries from lawmakers, including her business dealings and potential links to the Fujian gang.

Batangas Rep. Gerville Luistro presented a photo of a Chinese newspaper featuring a congratulatory poster for Guo. The text was printed in Mandarin but it was later translated as: Congratulations to the first Chinese mayor, Alice Guo, of Bamban.

“This (congratulatory poster) came from businessmen here in Manila who originated from Fujian, China,” Luistro said.

“I think since they are Chinese, they congratulated through Chinese newspaper,” she narrated in Filipino.

During the overseas man-hunt for Guo, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission spokesperson Winston Casio reported that the former mayor attempted to get into the Golden Triangle, a cross-border zone covering Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and a bit of China.

The Golden Triangle is renowned as one of the centers of criminal activities.

Casio previously said that the Fujian gang was part of the Golden Triangle.

The Fujian gang refers to a crime syndicate similar to triads that includes both immigrant gangs in Hong Kong and local networks in Fujian.

Based on the Bureau of Immigration records, Lin Wen Yi, Guo’s alleged mother, was also from Fujian.

Moreover, Luistro noted that two of Guo’s business partners and fellow incorporators of Bamban-based Baofu Land Development Inc.—Lin Baoying and Rujin Zhang—who were both convicted of anti-money laundering in Singapore, are also from Fujian.

“Based on research, Mr. Chair, the two incorporators by the name Baoying Lin and Rujin Zhang, both convicted of anti-money laundering in Singapore, are all from Fujian, China,” Luistro averred.

Guo denied any knowledge of the Fujian gang and said it was her first time hearing about it.