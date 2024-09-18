EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Dong Calugay faces allegations amid ongoing investigations linked to Alice Guo

Liseldo de Quintos Calugay, known widely as Dong Calugay, the mayor of Sual, Pangasinan, is currently under scrutiny following accusations that link him romantically to Alice Guo, the dismissed mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, who is officially named Guo Huang Ping.

Calugay was born on 28 August 1971, in Bugallon, Pangasinan. In 2018, he moved his voter registration from Bugallon to Sual after relocating there with his family. His political journey began to gain momentum as he ran for mayor under the Philippine Democratic Party (PDP), successfully defeating candidate John Arcinue with around 12,000 votes to Arcinue's 10,000. In 2022, Calugay sought reelection under the Pangasinan Abante Ilocano party, securing his position again with a margin of approximately 2,500 votes over opponent Boying Celeste.

The recent allegations against Calugay started from an ongoing investigation into illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) connected to Guo's administration in Bamban. At the Senate hearing on Tuesday, 17 September, Calugay was adamant in denying any romantic connection with Guo, referring to their relationship as strictly platonic. He emphasized that they are "merely friends," and dismissed the rumors as baseless. A source close to Calugay, who goes by the name “Alias Edwin,” asserted that if a relationship existed, it would be common knowledge in their small community of Sual. He stated, “If there were indeed a relationship, it would be known to everyone in our small community, given how closely knit Sual is.”