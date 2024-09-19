Before they learn about the extraordinary experiences they could never have imagined — from vibrant festivals to mouthwatering cuisine, underground events, plantation tours and hidden mysteries tucked far off the usual path — many tourists think Papua New Guinea is only about isolated cannibal tribes and coconut trees.

There are so many amazing things to do in Papua New Guinea, one of the world’s last frontiers, whether it’s swimming on the sun-kissed, canopied beaches of the Admiralty Islands or watching the elusive blue bird-of-paradise in the lush jungles of the Western Highlands.

Here are the fun things to do on the land of a million different journeys, a plethora of adventures that are wild, unmatched and delightfully authentic.

Fishing

Anglers from all over the planet are fast discovering the hidden secrets of Papua New Guinea’s isolated coastal areas and untouched rivers, offering some of the best lures in the world.

Its world-famous champion, the formidable “lure shy” Papua New Guinea Black Bass, will confront any trespassing angler who tries to cast their lures into its natural home in densely forested rivers.

The river tiger, which is unique to the world, is another amazing fish.

The “Blacky” is a vicious, unforgiving creature that can relegate an experienced angler to the beginner class!

Any recollections of a previous catch will vanish if you drop a lure for the undersea predators in the Bismarck and Archipelago Seas of Papua New Guinea.

There are several difficult fish that will leave you in total awe of mighty Papuan waters: dogtooth tuna, sailfish, yellowfin tuna and marlin, among them.