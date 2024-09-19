Before they learn about the extraordinary experiences they could never have imagined — from vibrant festivals to mouthwatering cuisine, underground events, plantation tours and hidden mysteries tucked far off the usual path — many tourists think Papua New Guinea is only about isolated cannibal tribes and coconut trees.
There are so many amazing things to do in Papua New Guinea, one of the world’s last frontiers, whether it’s swimming on the sun-kissed, canopied beaches of the Admiralty Islands or watching the elusive blue bird-of-paradise in the lush jungles of the Western Highlands.
Here are the fun things to do on the land of a million different journeys, a plethora of adventures that are wild, unmatched and delightfully authentic.
Fishing
Anglers from all over the planet are fast discovering the hidden secrets of Papua New Guinea’s isolated coastal areas and untouched rivers, offering some of the best lures in the world.
Its world-famous champion, the formidable “lure shy” Papua New Guinea Black Bass, will confront any trespassing angler who tries to cast their lures into its natural home in densely forested rivers.
The river tiger, which is unique to the world, is another amazing fish.
The “Blacky” is a vicious, unforgiving creature that can relegate an experienced angler to the beginner class!
Any recollections of a previous catch will vanish if you drop a lure for the undersea predators in the Bismarck and Archipelago Seas of Papua New Guinea.
There are several difficult fish that will leave you in total awe of mighty Papuan waters: dogtooth tuna, sailfish, yellowfin tuna and marlin, among them.
Diving
Known as the “paradise for underwater photographers,” Papua New Guinea has won numerous international awards for underwater photography.
There are as many marine species in the country’s oceans as there are in the Red Sea and the Caribbean combined, with the number being up to five times higher.
Savor a vast array of diving locations, encompassing barrier reefs, drop-off coral walls, coral gardens, patch reefs, fringing reefs, seagrass beds, coral atolls, and wreck dive sites containing ships, planes and submarines.
Surfing
Discover PNG’s top surfing locations from October through April.
Though relatively unknown to surf aficionados worldwide, our breaks at Vanimo, Wewak, Madang and Kavieng are rapidly gaining recognition for their uncrowded nature, difficulty and endless entertainment value.
You will be happy to learn that Papua New Guinea has a surf management plan in place that not only guarantees that your surfing pesos support reef owners through sustainable tourism at our surfing destinations, but also limits the number of surfers allowed into an area during peak surfing season to maintain empty waves.
The same winds that you love for surfing also provide ideal conditions for kiteboarding. There are thousands of miles of shoreline waiting for you to discover.
Cruising
A variety of onshore and offshore cruising adventures are available in PNG. Take a domestic cruise along its stunning waterways, or include a stop in Papua New Guinea on your international cruise.
You’ll be rewarded with views and sounds that will stay with you forever, along with a rich cultural diversity.
In addition, adventurers and explorers can embark on an adventurous cruise into rivers and islands that are less often seen by outsiders, such as the powerful Sepik River.
You’re guaranteed to be left with a lasting impression by our laid-back attitude and intriguing cultural history.
History immersion
It is thought that the earliest inhabitants of PNG came from Southeast Asia between 50,000 and 60,000 years ago, during the Ice Age, when the sea level was lower and island-to-island distances were shorter.
One of the earliest landmasses to be colonized by modern people after Africa and Eurasia was New Guinea (or so it was once called).
Its first migration occurred about the same time as Australia, putting New Guinea next to one of the planet’s oldest continuously existing societies.
Cannibalism and headhunting took place in numerous areas of what is now known as Papua New Guinea of the past. Due to pressure from the administration and the mission, open cannibalism had almost stopped by the early 1950s.
Bird-watching
Widely regarded as a birdwatcher’s paradise, you may get up close and personal with some of Guinea’s most well-known native species, like the fire-maned bowerbird and the blue bird-of-paradise.
The country has as many different birdwatching alternatives as there are species in the world, ranging from small whistlers to enormous flightless omnivores and even the only deadly bird species ever known to man.
PNG’s birding opportunities fascinate, whether you choose to stay near the coast or venture into the untamed peaks of our highlands.
Near the urban areas, even city dwellers will discover a wide diversity of birds; over 400 species may be found within a driving distance from Port Moresby.
Trekking
You can travel anywhere in Papua New Guinea on foot, no matter the lack of roads connecting major towns.
Trekking and bushwalking are perfect given the country's amazing paths and tributaries, which offer varying degrees of intensity one can experience at his own speed — from a quick hike to an eight-day (or longer) expedition through the bush.
The Kokoda Track is regarded as one of the most breathtaking and difficult hikes in the world, an adventure of a lifetime.
Known for being the site of the 1942 fight between Australian and Japanese soldiers during World War II, the 96-kilometer trail leads from Kokoda settlement to Owers' Corner through the untamed alpine landscape of the Owen Stanley highlands.
Hikers take on a pilgrimage along the eight-to-10-day-long Kokoda Track, honoring the warriors who fought and died there and establishing a connection with the land.
There, you can explore the region's sordid past and become fully immersed in the traditions and culture as you travel down the track.
Many easily accessible peaks can be found within lofty mountains: the hallmark of the Highlands region.
With adequate road access from Kundiawa to Kegsugl town and National Park cabins for climbers to lodge in, Mount Wilhelm, at 4,509 meters, is the most sought-after destination for mountain climbers in Papua New Guinea. Mount Wilhelm is very accessible, but it's not a simple climb, therefore you should always hire a guide.