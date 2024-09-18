SNAP awarded in Singapore for health, safety programs

Renewable energy provider SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP) Group received global recognition for its occupational safety and health programs at the recently held ASEAN-Occupational Safety and Health Network (ASEAN-OSHNET) Awards in Singapore.

SNAP representatives received the ASEAN-OSHNET Excellence Award in person at the official ceremony dinner held at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center on 11 September 2024. SNAP is one of nine recipients of this year’s Excellence Award and the only Philippine delegation.

ASEAN-OSHNET is a network comprising the occupational safety and health (OSH) institutions or units of labor departments from ASEAN countries. It has been recognizing enterprises for exceptional safety and health programs and practices since 2016.

The recognition highlights SNAP’s high standards in workplace safety and health, ensuring that its employees operate in a secure, healthy, and inclusive environment at all times. It also reaffirms the company’s continuous drive to improve health and safety measures.

In his speech, SNAP-Benguet Assistant Vice President (AVP) & Plant Manager Hollis Fernandez lauded the company’s principals, AboitizPower and Scatec, as well as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), for their support and collective efforts to create safer work environments in the Philippines.

He also took pride in SNAP’s safety culture, stating, “It's more than just following procedures; it's about genuinely caring for the well-being of our colleagues and community members, ensuring that we all come home safe at the end of each day. When safety becomes something we all embrace and uphold, we create an environment where everyone can thrive.”

Prior to this recognition, DOLE’s Occupational Safety and Health Center (DOLE-OSHC) has consistently cited SNAP and its safety practitioners for occupational safety excellence through its Gawad Kaligtasan at Kalusugan (GKK) Awards, in which SNAP’s Benguet and Magat sites have consistently won over the years on regional and national levels.

In 2022, SNAP-Benguet was recognized as national industry champion, while AVP Hollis Fernandez received the Silver Award in the individual category.

SNAP’s President and CEO Joseph Yu said, “We are immensely honored to receive this recognition. Over the years, we have dedicatedly built and fostered our safety culture to what it is now. Our people are our greatest assets, and our communities are our biggest partners. By prioritizing their safety, health, and well-being, we are not only protecting them, but also paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable future.”

Moving forward, SNAP plans to build on this success by further integrating advanced safety technologies and comprehensive training programs across its sites. The company remains steadfast in its vision of creating a sustainable energy future, underpinned by its core values, among them safety, integrity, excellence, and innovation.

SNAP is a joint venture of Scatec and Aboitiz Power Corporation. The latter is the holding company of the Philippines-based Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services.