Smart App users can win 5G smartphones during this promo

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is marking the anniversary of its Smart App with a promotion running from 19 to 22 September 2024. The mobile service provider will offer users a chance to win prizes, including 5G smartphones.

Launched in September 2020, the Smart App allows Smart Prepaid and Postpaid subscribers to manage their accounts, monitor data usage, reload, pay bills, and access exclusive offers and perks.

As part of its "5G For All" campaign, Smart will give away nineteen (19) Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G smartphones, five (5) HONOR 200 5G smartphones, and additional prizes such as points, data freebies, and lifestyle vouchers in a “Scratch and Win” game within the app.

To participate in Smart's promotion, users should log into the Smart App and tap the “Scratch and Win Now” button for a chance at prizes. Each user receives one virtual scratch card per day during the promotion period. Winners can claim their prizes through the app's rewards page.

“With this exciting anniversary promo, we’re making good on our promise to make the Smart App experience truly simple, easy, and rewarding for all our subscribers,” said Kristine A. Go, Senior Vice President for Smart Consumer Wireless Business. “This also allows us to take another step toward our ‘5G For All’ goal of empowering our customers with a 5G-enabled digital life,” added Go.

The Smart App is powered by Smart, which has been recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by network analytics firm Opensignal.

Smart users can download the Smart App on Google Play or the Apple App Store.