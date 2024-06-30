PLDT, Smart secure PWDs’ digital foray

PLDT and its wireless unit, Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), are helping persons with disabilities (PWDs) secure their digital experience in the face of emerging threats powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“AI should be seen as a tool. When used the correct way, AI is there to help humans accomplish a task,” said Elijah Mendoza, digital communications senior Manager at Smart, during the Safer Internet Persons with Disabilities: Consultative Dialogue on Social Media Platforms organized by the National Council on Disability Affairs.

Mendoza warned that criminals can use AI to craft and personalize messages to target specific individuals. These messages are often part of complex social engineering schemes aimed at tricking victims into revealing valuable information.

Phishing, where scammers lure unsuspecting individuals with enticing messages to extract personal data, is the most common method.

SMShing, the text message version of phishing, uses promises of financial rewards or unbelievable deals to trick victims into clicking a link that leads to a fake website designed to steal personal information.

Mendoza emphasized that staying mindful is key to protecting oneself from these fraudulent activities. He shared several #BeCyberSmart tips with participants to help them avoid falling prey to these schemes:

•Never open suspicious emails or links. Always verify the sender’s identity.

•Do not enter usernames and passwords on unfamiliar websites. When in doubt, don’t do it.

•Check the destination of links. Ensure they lead to the correct domain name of the organization.

•Be aware of grammar and branding. Official communication materials from legitimate companies are not riddled with grammatical errors. Look for stretched, pixelated, or screen-grabbed logos.

•Most importantly, never share one-time passwords (OTPs). These are for your eyes only. Bank representatives, telco agents, or company support staff will never ask for OTPs.

Erline Grace Maniquis, a digital content creator with hearing and speech impairment, appreciated the #BeCyberSmart tips. Earlier this year, her social media account was hacked, but she was able to regain control after a lengthy process.

“I realize that I have to be mindful of what I click and post on social media,” Maniquis said. “Now that we’re in the digital age, we have to employ different layers of protection to avoid being victimized by criminals.”