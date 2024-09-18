SM Foundation celebrates achievements of 4,000 scholars

The SM Foundation recently honored over 4,000 college alumni from its SM Scholar program. Established in 1993 by SM Group Founder Henry Sy, Sr., the program has supported 4,214 deserving students from vulnerable communities through college to date.

Currently, 2,550 scholars are pursuing degrees in various fields under the program.

The foundation’s approach emphasizes holistic development beyond academics, offering part-time job opportunities, internships, and community events. This approach reflects the foundation’s principle of "people helping people," guiding scholars to contribute positively to their communities and make their mark on the world.

A recent alumni homecoming event gathered over 900 graduates from different years and disciplines, celebrating their achievements and their impact on their families and communities.