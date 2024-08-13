SM Foundation extends help to oil spill victims

SM Foundation has distributed over 800,000 Kalinga Packs across the Philippines as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

In Bataan where three vessels sank and ran aground off Limay and Mariveles towns, SM Foundation, in partnership with employee volunteers from SM City Bataan, has also distributed 300 Kalinga packs recently to families affected by an oil spill in Barangay Lamao, Limay, Bataan.

The aid distribution was carried out under Operation Tulong Express (OPTE), a social good program by SM Foundation in collaboration with SM Supermalls and SM Markets.

The recent distribution in Limay focused on supporting affected families, providing essential supplies to help alleviate their immediate needs.

OPTE aims to provide rapid response during calamities and crises.

Since its establishment, OPTE has successfully distributed over 800,000 Kalinga Packs across the Philippines.

Aside from this, SM Foundation has also been active in helping the community such as in “Brigada Eskwela,” among others.

Meanwhile, SM City Davao, the first SM mall in Mindanao, is embarking on a significant expansion, reinforcing its position as the premier shopping and business hub in the region.

It is set to increase its footprint with an additional 100,000 square meters of floor area.

The expansion also includes two levels dedicated to leisure and retail, offering prime spaces for new and existing tenants to capitalize on the increased foot traffic.

Three levels of indoor parking, accommodating approximately 1,000 vehicles, ensure a seamless shopping experience for visitors, further driving consumer engagement.

The top two floors of the new building will house the first National University in Mindanao, marking a significant milestone for education in the region. As part of the SM Group of Companies, National University is committed to providing “education that works,” enhancing the local talent pool and creating new opportunities for businesses seeking skilled professionals.