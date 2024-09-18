SC pushes professional code of ethics

The Supreme Court (SC) is nearing the completion of a new code of judicial conduct for the Philippine judiciary, with a particular focus on the potential negative impact of excessive social media use on judges' performance.

During a recent consultation with judges in Eastern Visayas, one judge raised concerns about whether the new rules would prohibit her from appearing in music videos she created to cope with her husband's death.

Members of the Sub-Committee clarified that there was no violation but emphasized the importance of avoiding excessive social media use if it negatively affects judicial duties, which is a violation of section 26 of Canon IV on Propriety under the Proposed New Code of Judicial Conduct for the Philippine Judiciary and the Proposed New Code of Conduct for Court Personnel.

The proposed new codes will replace the existing guidelines promulgated in 2004.

One significant change in the codes is the introduction of a new canon on Accountability, which classifies violations into serious, less serious and light offenses.