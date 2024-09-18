NOT YOUR ORDINARY MATCHA

You don’t need a plane ticket to enjoy authentic matcha from Japan anymore.
With the recent opening of The Matcha Tokyo’s fourth official store in the Philippines on 13 September at Ayala Vertis North, Matcha lovers can now experience the taste and ambiance of Japan right in the heart of Quezon City.
Stepping into The Matcha Tokyo embodies the essence of Japan, featuring cozy wooden furniture that adds a welcoming touch. The ambiance feels like you’ve been traveling to a matcha café in the vibrant streets of Tokyo.
But it’s not just the setting that’s remarkable — it’s the distinct flavor that truly makes The Matcha Tokyo stand out.
“Our matcha is organic, authentic and of top quality. That’s our strength. We control everything — from our own farms and factories to the entire supply chain — so we can guarantee that every cup served in our stores meets the highest standards,” said Masahiro Nagata, one of The Matcha Tokyo’s ambassadors.
Matcha with a Filipino Twist
The Matcha Tokyo is known for its authentic matcha beverages, and while the traditional offerings remain popular, the brand has embraced Filipino culture in its menu — bringing a local twist to the traditional Japanese drink and combining the earthy flavors of matcha with ingredients Filipinos love.
Ube, a purple yam often used in Filipino desserts, adds a sweet and creamy depth to the matcha, while the Coconut Matcha introduces a refreshing tropical note.
These innovative drinks are not just a result of creativity, but are heavily inspired by the brand’s interactions with its customers. Nagata emphasizes that customer feedback plays a huge role in the development of their products.
“It’s always the customers’ ideas that inspire us. The Filipino blend of our matcha drinks came from them,” he shared.
His passion for creating new matcha blends is rooted in understanding local tastes and finding ways to merge these flavors with the traditional elements of matcha.
Ube Matcha Experience
Among the various offerings, the Ube Matcha has quickly become a crowd favorite. A vibrant purple hue swirls into the deep green of the matcha, creating not only a visual treat but also a rich, layered flavor profile.
The natural sweetness of ube perfectly complements the earthy bitterness of matcha, providing a balanced taste that resonates with both Filipino and Japanese palates.
“The Ube Matcha is highly recommended. It’s one of the best drinks we’ve created so far,” Nagata said.
This commitment to quality is evident not just in the taste but in the entire matcha experience. From the precise preparation process to the organic ingredients sourced directly from its farms in Japan, The Matcha Tokyo ensures that every sip delivers the purest and most authentic flavors.
With its success in the Philippines, The Matcha Tokyo is not stopping there. Nagata reveals that the brand has ambitious plans to expand further into international markets, including Europe and the United States.
“We’re trying to open worldwide. Our matcha is something we believe everyone should experience, no matter where they are,” Nagata said.
As The Matcha Tokyo continues to make waves in the local food scene, one thing is clear: the brand is here to stay.
With its perfect blend of tradition and innovation, The Matcha Tokyo has captured the hearts and taste buds of Filipinos, all while staying true to its Japanese roots.
Whether you’re a matcha purist or someone looking for a new twist on a classic drink, The Matcha Tokyo’s latest offerings are sure to leave an impression.