NOT YOUR ORDINARY MATCHA

You don’t need a plane ticket to enjoy authentic matcha from Japan anymore.

With the recent opening of The Matcha Tokyo’s fourth official store in the Philippines on 13 September at Ayala Vertis North, Matcha lovers can now experience the taste and ambiance of Japan right in the heart of Quezon City.

Stepping into The Matcha Tokyo embodies the essence of Japan, featuring cozy wooden furniture that adds a welcoming touch. The ambiance feels like you’ve been traveling to a matcha café in the vibrant streets of Tokyo.

But it’s not just the setting that’s remarkable — it’s the distinct flavor that truly makes The Matcha Tokyo stand out.

“Our matcha is organic, authentic and of top quality. That’s our strength. We control everything — from our own farms and factories to the entire supply chain — so we can guarantee that every cup served in our stores meets the highest standards,” said Masahiro Nagata, one of The Matcha Tokyo’s ambassadors.