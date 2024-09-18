Napoles now engaged in religious work behind bars

Mandaluyong City—Trader Janet Lim Napoles is currently focusing on religious activities at the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City while serving her sentence related to the P10 billion pork barrel fund scam.

On Tuesday, Napoles was seen mingling with other persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) during a Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) legal and medical caravan at CIW. She participated in a Zumba session, entertaining other inmates who were waiting for their turn to receive medical and legal services at the facility.

In a casual conversation, Napoles shared that she is deeply involved with the Jesus, Mary, Joseph Religious congregation within CIW, which has over 800 members.

“We pray in the morning with the members on a daily basis. Every morning lang kami since the afternoon we are inside our respective jails,” Napoles said, describing her dedication to daily prayers.

Napoles noted that she has entrusted her future to divine guidance, hoping that her prayers will be answered. She remains optimistic that eventually, her issues related to the PDAF fund scam will be resolved.

In the meantime, she and other members of the congregation are focused on seeking forgiveness for their sins through prayer.