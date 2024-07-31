Napoles convicted for money laundering

The Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Wednesday revealed that it has found Janet Lim Napoles — the alleged mastermind of the pork barrel scam years ago — guilty of money laundering in connection with the scam.

Manila RTC Branch 24 Judge Maria Victoria Soriano-Villadolid convicted Napoles of violating Section 4(a) of Republic Act 9160, the Anti-Money Laundering Act and sentenced her to seven to 14 years in prison and imposed a P16-million fine.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) against Napoles for the misuse of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

It alleged that Napoles and her co-accused laundered money by withdrawing misappropriated PDAF funds from the bank accounts of several non-government organizations. The complaint also stated that these funds were the proceeds of plunder.

The court cited the plunder conviction of Napoles and Revilla’s former chief of staff, Richard Cambe, by the Sandiganbayan. The court found Napoles to be the “mastermind” of the scheme and that she knew the withdrawn funds were illegally obtained from Revilla’s PDAF.

It added that the NGOs were set up on her instructions and the withdrawals had to be approved by her.