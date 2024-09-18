Hontiveros to Lao: Face the music

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday welcomed the arrest of Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) head Lloyd Christopher Lao, who was involved in the alleged procurement of overpriced Covid-19 supplies and equipment.

“It's time to face the music, Atty. Lao. The time has come for you to face the charges against you,” Hontiveros said in a statement following Lao’s arrest in Davao City.

Earlier, Lao was arrested by the elements of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, who served the warrant of arrest at his residence in Obrero, Davao City.

The former PS-DBM head is facing graft charges for his role in the multi-billion peso worth of overpriced Covid-19 supplies ordered by the agency for the Duterte administration’s fight against the deadly respiratory disease.

According to Hontiveros, Lao should now reveal the "big boss" behind the scheme and who profited from the corruption involving billions of Covid-19 funds.