H1 cargo volume piles up — PPA

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) reported an increase in cargo volume for the first half of the year as compared to the same period last year.

According to records, from January to June 2024, the total container throughput reached 3.73 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), reflecting a 1.88 percent increase compared to 3.67 million TEUs handled in the same period last year.

PPA general manager, Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago, said they are anticipating an increase in cargo volume and a boost in productivity at the ports during the upcoming holiday season.

He said the positive trend of cargo volume in the first half indicates a growing demand for goods as the holiday season approaches, which is traditionally a peak period for shipping and logistics.

“The PPA is preparing to accommodate this surge by enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring that all necessary resources are in place,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Furthermore, PPA also emphasizes the importance of prompt action by cargo owners and other stakeholders in facilitating the delivery of their cargo into and out of the ports to minimize any potential delays.

To ensure the smooth and efficient operation of port activities, all parties involved in the supply chain must take proactive measures.

“Timely delivery and pickup of cargo not only help in preventing congestion at the ports but also enhance overall productivity. By coordinating effectively and adhering to established schedules, cargo owners, logistics providers, and other stakeholders can play a vital role in maintaining the flow of goods, especially during peak seasons,” he said.

No congestion… yet

Meanwhile, Santiago has assured the public that there is no congestion at its premier gateway ports, the Manila International Container Terminal and South Harbor.

As of September 2024, PPA records show that yard utilization at its ports is currently at 70 percent, indicating that the ports are operating well within capacity and are not experiencing any congestion.

The average dwell time for containers at PPA-managed ports stands at 5.4 days, the lowest in history and just 0.4 day beyond the free storage period of five days.

“This suggests that most cargoes are processed and released within the free storage period. However, it has been observed that some rice container shipments are taking longer to be withdrawn by their consignees,” he said.

Santiago disclosed that while other cargoes are generally released within the allotted free storage period, some rice container shipments from some consignees remain at the ports for over 20 days despite having been cleared for release by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

“This situation has contributed to perceived delays in rice shipments and possible artificial increases in rice prices. Hence, the agency is committed to minimizing disruptions and enhancing the overall efficiency of port operations,” he said.

“Our focus remains on supporting a stable supply chain for crucial commodities, and we are dedicated to resolving any issues that arise in this regard. We appreciate the continued cooperation and support from our private operators, as we strive to improve service delivery and better meet the needs of the public,” he stressed.

In this regard, GM Santiago reminded cargo owners, consignees, brokers, logistics providers, manufacturers, and other supply chain service providers to promptly transfer cleared, ready-for-delivery, and overstaying cargoes from the ports, particularly at the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT). This will help ensure that there is timely delivery of essential goods to their intended end users.

“The PPA is fully aware of the critical nature of timely rice deliveries and is actively working to ensure that there are no artificial delays in the handling of these essential cargoes. The agency continues to collaborate closely with other government agencies as well as with various stakeholders to further streamline procedures and improve the efficiency of cargo handling. It aims to further reduce delays and ensure that rice and other essential goods are processed and delivered as swiftly as possible,” the PPA GM underlined.