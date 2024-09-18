Filinvest Land clinches three 2024 Dot Property Philippines Awards

Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) was recognized three times at the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2024, receiving awards for Best Developer Luzon, Best Developer Mindanao, and a Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

This year’s Best Developer Luzon award highlights FLI's growth and commitment to delivering quality developments in the region. The company previously won this award in 2021 and 2022.

The Best Developer Mindanao award likewise marks the third win for FLI in this category, having also been awarded in 2021 and 2022.

FLI's winning performance at the Dot Property awards underscore the company's focus on creating value-driven homes and pioneering developments in key cities. The company has introduced condominium community developments in Dagupan, Zamboanga, and General Santos City, enhancing living standards with modern amenities.

In addition to its developer awards, FLI received a Special Recognition Award for its Pusong Filinvest program, which includes initiatives such as Water Filtration System donations and disaster relief efforts.

“We are deeply honored and grateful for these recognitions. They serve as a powerful reminder that everything we do at Filinvest Land is driven by our mission of building the Filipino dream and making a meaningful, lasting impact on the communities we serve,” said FLI President and CEO Tristan Las Marias.