Filinvest Land soars with record growth, expands horizon

Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) has kicked off the year with impressive growth, announcing a consolidated net income of P1.54 billion for the first half of the year. This 11 percent increase from the previous year reflects the company’s robust performance in the real estate market, driven primarily by a significant rise in residential sales.

According to its website, FLI’s residential segment recorded a 22-percent year-on-year increase in sales, reaching P7.38 billion. This growth is attributed to an aggressive expansion strategy and successful new launches in key locations across the Philippines.

In the first half of the year, Filinvest Land launched 10 new projects, including several new developments and additional phases of existing communities. These new projects, according to the company, has a combined value of P14.7 billion.

Among the latest additions to its portfolio are Celestia in Timberland, San Mateo, Rizal; Building C of Futura East in Cainta, Rizal; and the much-anticipated New Leaf 2 in Trece Martires, Cavite. Other exciting launches include Building A of Sydney Oasis in Bacoor, Cavite and Phase 1A of Futura Rise in Iloilo.

With these new offerings, FLI is now over halfway toward its target of P25 billion in new launches by the end of 2024.