DENR, UNIDO project pushes safe PCB, e-waste management

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), has concluded its seven-year hazardous waste management project, which delivered benefits to both the environment and economic sector of the country.

Through its Environmental Management Bureau (EMB), DENR and UNIDO focused on two major areas: the responsible disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and electronic waste (e-waste) management.

For the PCB management component, among efforts successfully executed were upgrading the non-combustion persistent organic pollutants (POPs) facility in Bataan, enhancing its PCB waste handling, assisting electric cooperatives in implementing DENR-EMB-approved PCB management plans to ensure the safe disposal of PCB-contaminated materials, and creating jobs at the non-combustion POPs facility.

These efforts helped in reducing the risk of long-term health issues such as cancer, thyroid problems, and liver damage that are linked to harmful pollutant exposure, according to DENR.

As for e-waste management, which includes discarded TVs, phones, and computers containing dangerous chemicals like polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDEs), among the achievements were the disposal of 1.15 tons of PBDEs from over 100,000 cathode ray tubes, preventing the harmful chemicals from re-entering the recycling stream.