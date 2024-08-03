Plastic bottle recycling program expanded to Cebu

In keeping with its commitment to environmentally friendly flying, Cebu Pacific (CEB) announced on Saturday that the airline has extended its Onboard Plastic Bottle Segregation Program to cover flights into and out of Cebu.

This program attempts to gather plastic bottles used during flights and turn them into building materials and cement in partnership with the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA). This initiative helps the airline achieve its larger environmental conservation aims in addition to reducing the waste produced by air travel.

According to CEB president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao, sustainability is at the core of their operations. By converting plastic waste into valuable resources, they are not only minimizing their environmental impact but also setting a positive example for the aviation industry.

Lao added that this program has already made progress since it started on flights to and from Manila, where collected bottles have been reused for textile production in the Philippines. Building on its success, CEB intends to expand the effort to additional key hubs, including Clark, Davao, and Iloilo. To strengthen its recycling operations, the airline is also looking for new relationships with local governments and environmental organizations.