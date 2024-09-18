BBW BOOKS EVERYTHING AT 99

LOOK: The Big Bad Wolf book sale is hosting an "Everything at 99" event from 18 to 23 September 2024 at Robinsons Manila, where all books are priced at P99 each. Shoppers can expect a wide variety of fresh stock from the warehouse, though quantities per title are limited, making it a "treasure hunt." Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to bring their own bags and hygiene items. This sale coincides with another Big Bad Wolf event at SM City Bacolod from 20 to 29 September, continuing the brand’s mission to make books more accessible globally. YUMMIE DINGDING











Copied