Army rescues wounded NPA guerrilla

TACLOBAN CITY — The Philippine Army rescued a wounded member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) who was hit with a bullet during an encounter with government troops in Barangay Mabini, Las Navas, Northern Samar last 12 September.

A late report of the 8th Infantry Division said Alias “Bentoy” was hit with a bullet on his right leg when his group of 14 individuals engaged with soldiers from the 19th Infantry Battalion during an operation.

The military said Bentoy initially escaped capture, but was later found in Barangay Lakandula, Las Navas, Northern Samar, after a tip-off from concerned citizens.

Troops, in coordination with the Barangay Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (BTF-ELCAC), administered first aid before transporting him to Catubig District Hospital for further medical treatment.

Brig. Gen. Efren Morados, commander of the 803rd Infantry Brigade, said that after receiving medical assistance, Bentoy voluntarily surrendered to government forces, contributing to ongoing peace and stability efforts in the region.

“Our soldiers exemplify the Philippine Army’s commitment to ethical conduct and respect for human life, countering CPP-NPA propaganda that falsely claims anyone who surrenders to the government will be tortured or killed. Treating captured individuals with dignity builds trust within local communities and fosters cooperation with government forces,” Morados said.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Camilo Z. Ligayo, commander of the 8ID, lauded the soldiers for upholding humanitarian principles when they provided treatment to the wounded rebel.

“The 8ID is committed to adhering to the Geneva Convention of International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which mandates the humane treatment of all individuals and guarantees the right to proper medical care for wounded and sick civilians,” Ligayo said.

“I hope that the surrender of alias Bentoy will encourage other NPA members to lay down their arms and surrender to the government. We are here to help you start a new life,” he added.

In recent operations, the 8ID has reported significant progress, including the surrender of high-ranking CNT officials and the discovery of their hideouts and arms caches across Eastern Visayas.

Notable recent surrenders include alias Dungas, the former squad leader and vice platoon leader of Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the EVRPC along with his wife, alias Julita, also a former CNT. Both voluntarily surrendered to the 87IB in Barangay Canvais, Motiong, Samar.

On 3 September 2024, troops from the 14IB facilitated the surrender of Joey Calinawan, a full-time NPA member, which led to the discovery of an arms cache containing firearms and other personal belongings in Barangay Tinocolan and Barangay Old Taligue in Abuyog, Leyte.

Additionally, on 4 September, the troops also discovered another CNT arms cache believed to be owned by members of Squad 3, Yakal Platoon, SRC browser of the EVRPC, in Barangay Pandol, Can-avid, Eastern Samar.

In another operation in Barangay Osmeña, General MacArthur, Eastern Samar, on 7 September, Friends Rescued provided information that led to the seizure of firearms used by the Apoy Platoon, SRC, Sesame and EVRPC.