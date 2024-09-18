180 exhibitors topbill Travel Sales Expo

Endless travel options from the world’s most popular destinations will be showcased at this year’s Travel Sale Expo (TSE) from 27 to 29 September at SM Megamall.

“At Travel Sale Expo 2024, we make travel convenient and affordable. We encourage everyone to go out and discover the world be it a simple vacation, a plain visit to family and friends, an adventure, or a business trip,” Travel Sale Expo 2024 chairperson Michelle Taylan said.

TSE will bring together 180 exhibitors occupying 200 booths to meet the diverse demands of the traveling public. DAILY TRIBUNE is one of the partner in the show.

Joining the TSE 2024, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos and Brunei aim to actively market their countries to Filipino tourists.

These nations rival the world’s most popular tourist destinations with their famous landmarks and rich cultural histories.

Halal-friendly destination

Furthermore, to draw Muslim travelers from both domestic and foreign travel, the well-known island of Boracay is marketing itself as a halal-friendly travel destination.

The entire travel industry will be represented by airlines, hotels, travel agencies, cruise lines, resorts, tour operators, insurance providers and embassies.

The Department of Tourism Philippines, the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority and the Philippine Retirement Authority are also participating in this event.

Travel goods are available at several new shops that TSE planners will open for the expo this year.

Moreover, wedding planners can get help, supplies and inspiration from a dedicated booth at the expo.

To evoke energy and excitement, TSE will hold a variety of events, raffle prizes and entertainment activities, what with cultural displays from the Korean Cultural Office, Kpop performances and singing competition, and music from the Quezon City Symphonic Band.