Two foreigners busted with ₱700K in shabu

Two foreign nationals were apprehended by the Southern Police District (SPD) Anti-Drug Enforcement Unit during a dawn operation on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that the buy-bust operation occurred at around 4:35 AM on 17 September 2024, in a parking lot at the MOA Complex in Pasay City. The suspects, considered high-value individuals, were found with approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu, valued at an estimated P680,000.

The arrested individuals were identified "Sing," a 40-year-old Malaysian, and "Chen," a 37-year-old Chinese national. Sing was arrested for violating Section 5 of RA 9165 and has a prior arrest record for violating Section 11 under Article II of the same law. Chen was charged with violating Section 26 in relation to Section 5 under Article II of RA 9165.

The seized drug evidence will be submitted to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for qualitative and quantitative analysis.