Samar ops yield P270-M shabu

TACLOBAN CITY — Police seized 37 kilograms of shabu, worth an estimated P277 million, in a car near the port of Allen, Northern Samar last Thursday night.

The Northern Samar Provincial Police Office (NSPPO) said the illegal drugs were wrapped in black plastic.

The Highway Patrol Team seized the illegal substance at a checkpoint in Jubasan village, just a few meters away from the town’s port, the region’s gateway to Luzon.

Police personnel manning the checkpoint flagged down the Toyota Avanza car as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and failed to present proof of ownership and registration of the vehicle.

Upon searching, lawmen noticed the black package, which turned out to contain shabu.

The operatives arrested the driver, alias Japeth of Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City; his companions alias Eman, also from the same village in Antipolo City; and alias Ruel, from Banday village in Malabang, Lanao Del Sur.

Col. Sonnie Omengan, NSPPO chief, said the illicit drugs came from Malabang, Lanao Del Sur, were picked up in Tubod, Iligan City, and were being delivered to Baclaran in Metro Manila.

The 37 packs of seized illegal drugs were turned over to the PNP provincial forensic unit for examination while the suspects were brought to the Allen municipal police station.