RoS enters playoffs; TNT wins fifth straight

Rain or Shine clinched a playoff spot after turning back NLEX in overtime, 123-114, in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup Tuesday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Adrian Nocum scored seven of his 11 points in the extension, as he hooked up with Anton Asistio and Aaron Fuller on offense in the extra five minutes for the Elasto Painters’ sixth win in eight outings.

Rain or Shine tied San Miguel Beer at the top spot for a chance to shoot for the No. 1 seeding in the quarterfinals with two more assignments left.

"We'll see if we can play for the No. 1 spot in our group. I think we have a chance at that. We'll keep trying," Elasto Painters head coach Yeng Guiao said.

Fuller had a double-double with 23 points and a game-high 25 rebounds for Rain or Shine, which will face the Beermen on Thursday.

Asistio had 25 markers while Jhonard Clarito, who forced overtime with a reverse layup following an offensive board in the last 19 seconds of regulation, added 15 markers and six rebounds.

The Road Warriors dropped to a 3-5 record despite 49 points and 11 rebounds submitted by replacement import DeQuan Jones.

Robert Bolick, who had a chance to win it in the fourth quarter but missed his fadeaway jumper, had 28 markers and 11 boards for NLEX.

Meanwhile, red-hot Rondae Hollis-Jefferson powered defending champion TNT to its fifth straight win after weathering a tough challenge thrown by Magnolia, 84-82.

Hollis-Jefferson shot 10-of-29 from the field to finish with 29 points and pulled down 25 rebounds, on top of four blocks and two assists, in an all-around performance as the Tropang Giga improved to a 7-1 record to pace Group A.

RR Pogoy had 19 markers while Calvin Oftana scored 10 and grabbed nine boards, boosting TNT’s bid to secure the No. 1 seed in the knockout quarters.

The Hotshots slid to an even 4-4 card, tied with Converge at third to fourth.

Muhammad Shabazz led Magnolia with 30 points and 17 rebounds, while Paul Lee and Jerrick Ahanmisi had 13 and 12 markers, respectively.

Box scores:

First game

RAIN OR SHINE (123) — Asistio 25, Fuller 23, Clarito 15, Lemetti 14, Tiongson 11, Nocum 11, Santillan 7, Datu 7, Mamuyac 5, Ildefonso 3, Belga 2, Caracut 0

NLEX (114) — Jones 49, Bolick 28, Mocon 9, Herndon 9, Valdez 8, Miranda 6, Amer 3, Marcelo 2, Rodger 0, Semerad 0, Fajardo 0

Quarters: 34-33, 56-61, 89-83, 110-110, 123-114

Second game

TNT (84) — Hollis-Jefferson 29, Pogoy 19, Oftana 10, Castro 9, Williams 9, Khobuntin 4, Heruela 3, Erram 1, Exciminiano 0, Vosotros 0, Varilla 0

MAGNOLIA (82) — Muhammad 30, Lee 13, Ahanmisi 12, Barroca 10, Lucero 10, Dela Rosa 2, Abueva 2, Laput 2, Dionisio 1, Mendoza 0, Sangalang 0

Quarters: 18-19, 40-36, 60-64, 84-82