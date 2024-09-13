Brownlee, Ginebra exact revenge over Rain or Shine for share of lead

Resurgent Barangay Ginebra San Miguel scored a sweet payback over Rain or Shine, 124-102, for a share of the lead in Group B of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup on Friday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Resident import Justine Brownlee led the Gin Kings’ charge as they avenged their stinging loss in their first meeting in Candon, Ilocos Sur to tie their victim and San Miguel Beer in a three-way logjam at the top spot with 5-2 win-loss cards.

Brownlee scattered 40 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and added four assists and two steals in an all-around performance for Ginebra, who got their revenge after suffering a 73-64 loss in their first meeting last 24 August, where Brownlee was limited to just 18 points.

However, the Gin Kings paid a steep price for their fourth straight win after big man Isaac Go went down with an apparent ankle injury after just 79 seconds of action in the first quarter.

Go hurt his ankle while trying to close in on Felix Pangilinan-Lemetti from the three-point area and was whistled for a foul. He was carried back to the dugout with 3:31 left and never returned.

“The win is a little bittersweet because we don’t know where Isaac Go is at this point. We don’t know the severity of his injury,” Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said of the forward who went down with an ACL tear two years ago.

“That makes this one bittersweet. We kind of like won the battle but lost the war losing Isaac. He was a big part of what we’re trying to build.”