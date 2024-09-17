Phl, Japan air forces to hold ‘Doshin Bayanihan’ drill

The Philippine Air Force and Japan Air Self-Defense Force will hold their third iteration of the “Doshin Bayanihan” Exercise in Cebu next month.

In a press briefing at Camp Aguinaldo, Air Force spokesperson, Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo, said this bilateral exercise will focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations in different scenarios from 2 to 6 October.

Castillo said PAF personnel will train on air evacuation of mass casualties, aerial drop activities, relief and rescue operations, as well as subject matter expert exchanges and exercises on mass casualty evacuation with their Japanese counterparts.

“It is very important for the PAF because both Japan and the Philippines share the very same experience as when it comes to addressing calamities and disasters so it's a good way for us to share the best practices,” Castillo said.

The previous "Doshin Bayanihan" was concluded in 2021 and 2022, respectively.