Ilocos Norte cops prepare for ‘Gener’

The Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office (INPPO) has ramped up its readiness in anticipation of tropical depression (TD) “Gener.”

Key police stations across the province, including the Laoag City Police Station and San Nicolas Police Station, have already deployed rescue assets and personnel to ensure quick response capabilities in case of emergencies. These areas, being critical hubs within the province, are among the first to mobilize resources.

Police Colonel Frederick Obar, the provincial director of INPPO, urged residents to remain vigilant and prioritize safety. He emphasized the importance of adhering to evacuation orders, stating, “When there is a need to evacuate, please follow instructions. For those who are not evacuating, make sure to keep yourself safe as burglars may take advantage of the situation.”

The statement highlights not only the natural risks posed by TD “Gener” but also potential opportunistic crimes during times of disaster.

In addition to their own safety, local police reminded the public to consider the well-being of pets during evacuations. Authorities advised residents to either bring their pets to evacuation centers if allowed or release them from their leashes to prevent them from being trapped in rising waters.

As TD “Gener” approaches, the INPPO remains on high alert, coordinating with local government units and disaster response teams to minimize the impact on communities across Ilocos Norte. Public cooperation with safety protocols is expected to play a key role in mitigating potential damages.