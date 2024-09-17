DOH logs 7 leptospirosis deaths in August

Seven leptospirosis deaths were recorded across the country in August, according to the latest data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the figure, two fatalities were from Metro Manila.

On 17 September, the Metro Manila Development Authority released a regulation banning swimming, playing, loitering, or unnecessary walking in floodwaters to avoid a spike in leptospirosis cases.

"I'm sure itong resolution na (I'm sure this resolution) to will play a big role in decreasing our cases of leptospirosis," DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa noted in a media forum.

Herbosa also lauded the local government of San Juan for imposing a penalty on violators of the ban.

"Sana maggawa rin ng ordinansa at mga penalty bawat siyudad na nasa Metro Manila (I hope other cities in Metro Manila also implement the similar ordinance and penalty)," he added.

Based on the latest DOH data, from 18 to 31 August, 123 leptospirosis cases have been reported nationwide, bringing the total number of leptospirosis to 3,770.

The incubation period of leptospirosis may range from two to 30 days, usually showing symptoms around one to two weeks after exposure to flood waters.

Herbosa said the DOH remains vigilant as it expects an increase in cases given the recent inclement weather.

Leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease (affecting both animals and humans) caused by the leptospira bacterium found in contaminated water or soil. Leptospira bacteria can enter the body through breaks in the skin, or the eyes, nose, and mouth.

Without treatment, leptospirosis in people can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, trouble breathing, and even death.