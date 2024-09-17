Competition campaign on board’s SM platforms

To further fair market competition among its stakeholders nationwide, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. (SMPHI) and the Philippine Competition Commission on Tuesday sealed a Memorandum of Cooperation, signifying the mall operator’s commitment to protecting consumer welfare and ensuring a level playing field for all.

As part of the MoC, SMPHI will launch a nationwide information campaign across its SM Supermalls to educate the public about the PCC’s mandate and the benefits of fair competition.

The campaign will be featured on the following SM digital platforms, such as cinema ads, LED poster boxes, cinema directories, digital mall directories, LFD screens, and in-mall LED screens

“We are proud to join forces with PCC in promoting fair trade practices,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan during the sealing of the MoC with PCC Chairperson Michael G. Aguinaldo.