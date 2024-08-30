Calling All Foodies: SM Supermalls celebrates the best of the regions this September

Discover the food lover’s ultimate destination at SM Supermalls, where a showcase of the best regional cuisine awaits!

This September, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant food haven with a series of exciting events designed to bring the finest regional flavors to you. From irresistible dining deals to festive decorations and lively entertainment, the SM malls are set to provide exceptional food and fun.

Experience EATS & TREATS, where SM Foodcourt and mall tenants unveil exclusive dining deals and promotions that highlight the best regional flavors. Whether you’re craving local specialties or trending international dishes, enjoy a range of discounts and special offers both in-store and online, making every meal a celebration.