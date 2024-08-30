Calling All Foodies: SM Supermalls celebrates the best of the regions this September

Discover the food lover’s ultimate destination at SM Supermalls, where a showcase of the best regional cuisine awaits!
This September, SM Supermalls transforms into a vibrant food haven with a series of exciting events designed to bring the finest regional flavors to you. From irresistible dining deals to festive decorations and lively entertainment, the SM malls are set to provide exceptional food and fun.
Experience EATS & TREATS, where SM Foodcourt and mall tenants unveil exclusive dining deals and promotions that highlight the best regional flavors. Whether you’re craving local specialties or trending international dishes, enjoy a range of discounts and special offers both in-store and online, making every meal a celebration.
Step into the FOODIE BESTIVAL VILLAGE, an enchanting transformation of SM malls into a festive, gram-worthy wonderland. Adorned with colorful banderitas, twinkling lights, and dazzling lanterns, this vibrant setting invites you to hang with your besties in a truly festive atmosphere.
Indulge in the FAVOREATS FOOD MARKET, where a curated selection of the best regional and homegrown dishes await. This features authentic and trending cuisines from SM tenants and local MSMEs, offering a diverse array of flavors that showcase the rich culinary heritage of various regions.
Enhance your dining experience with BEATS & BITES, a specially curated playlist that complements the festive food exploration at the SM malls. Enjoy a dynamic mix of tunes that elevate the vibrant atmosphere, making every visit an enjoyable sensory experience.
For an extra dose of excitement, select SM malls will also feature BESTIVAL CHEF, highlighting the region’s finest homegrown specialty dishes prepared by mall tenant chefs to showcase this unique culinary experience. Additionally, don’t miss BIG BITES, where oversized foodie displays create perfect photo opportunities, adding a fun and memorable twist to your visit.