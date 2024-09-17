August car sales dwindle vs. July

Car sales in August 2024 declined versus July’s numbers, according to data from the joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), released Tuesday.

According to CAMPI and TMA, total auto sales for August 2024 were at 39,155, a minimal 0.4 percent decline against 39,331 sales made in July 2024.

Commercial vehicles dominated August 2024 sales at 29,626, up 4.3 percent compared to the 28,408 sales last July 2024, followed by the 21,812 sales made by light commercial vehicles.

Sales of passenger cars in August, considered by the Chinese as ‘Ghost’ month, also made a negative variance, posting just 9,529 sales against July 2024’s 10,923 purchases.