PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES: Up-and-coming car brand DFSK offers 3 promising EVs

AS a wave of electric vehicle (EV) companies floods the Philippine market, DFSK enters the realm to offer even more options for the local market.
In its launch event at the Trinoma Activity Center recently, the Chinese brand unveiled the DFSK Candy, the DFSK E5 and the DFSK EC75 to the public.
QSJ Motors Philippines junior business manager Kenneth Jiang said the vehicles today mark as their way of pushing boundaries and making innovations in the EV industry.
“Today marks a significant milestone for our company QSJ Motors Philippines as we introduce DFSK vehicles. These vehicles represent not just a culmination for our dedicated efforts but also our commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence,” Jiang said.
At first glance, the DFSK Candy might look small but it packs quite a punch as it can go up to 220 kilometers with a full charge of its 16.8 kilowatt/hour (kWh) battery.
The DFSK Candy’s full charge lasts for four hours and 30 minutes and its price remains competitive at P658,000.
As for E5 PHEV, it boasts a hybrid set-up range of up to 1,150 kilometers and an EV range of around 100 km.
Its onboard 6.6 kWh charger can recharge the battery to full in around four hours.
The Deluxe edition of the E5 PHEV starts at P1,580,000, while the Ultimate edition is priced at P1,880,000.
Looking for a van that will help out in your business? DFSK has a solution to that with the EC75.
The EC75 has two ways of recharging the vehicle: One is a DC charger that can recharge the battery from 20 to 80 percent in 45 minutes.
The other way is through the 6.6 kWh AC charger that can recharge the van from 20 to 100 percent in around 10 hours.
With its reinforced steel plate spring design, DFSK claims the EC75 can easily load 1.5 tons of cargo and has a McPherson independent front suspension along with a rear leaf spring suspension.
The EC75’s massive cargo area that can store long, wide, or tall loads with ease and sells for P1,450,000.