PUSHING THE BOUNDARIES: Up-and-coming car brand DFSK offers 3 promising EVs

AS a wave of electric vehicle (EV) companies floods the Philippine market, DFSK enters the realm to offer even more options for the local market.

In its launch event at the Trinoma Activity Center recently, the Chinese brand unveiled the DFSK Candy, the DFSK E5 and the DFSK EC75 to the public.

QSJ Motors Philippines junior business manager Kenneth Jiang said the vehicles today mark as their way of pushing boundaries and making innovations in the EV industry.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our company QSJ Motors Philippines as we introduce DFSK vehicles. These vehicles represent not just a culmination for our dedicated efforts but also our commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive excellence,” Jiang said.