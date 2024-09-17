A sparkling addition to Cebu’s newest retail row

Tiffany & Co., commonly referred to as Tiffany’s, was founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young, initially as a stationery and fancy goods store. In 1853, Tiffany took sole control and rebranded the company to focus on jewelry, marking the beginning of its legacy in luxury goods synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.
Reflecting its commitment to high quality service and luxury, Tiffany and Co. recently opened its third boutique in the Philippines at The Mall of Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu.
The boutique features an intricate glass façade that pays homage to Tiffany’s celebrated designers, including Edward C. Moore, Jean Schlumberger and Elsa Peretti. It serves as a remarkable first impression, effortlessly marrying the House’s rich heritage and modern design.
Within the space, clients are captivated by bespoke wall panels created by Fresco. Adorned with luxurious gold stripes inspired by the iconic New York City skyline, the choice of gold pays tribute to Tiffany’s Art Deco heritage. The intricate design of each individual panel ensures that every wall boasts a harmonious yet distinctive aesthetic.
Notably, Tiffany’s revolutionized the jewelry industry with the introduction of the Tiffany setting for engagement rings in 1886, which allows diamonds to appear as if they are floating above the band. This design philosophy emphasizes the natural beauty of gemstones, setting a standard that many brands now follow.
Tiffany’s presence in pop culture, particularly through films like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, has further entrenched its status as a symbol of sophistication and romance.