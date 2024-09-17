A sparkling addition to Cebu’s newest retail row

Tiffany & Co., commonly referred to as Tiffany’s, was founded in New York City in 1837 by Charles Lewis Tiffany and John B. Young, initially as a stationery and fancy goods store. In 1853, Tiffany took sole control and rebranded the company to focus on jewelry, marking the beginning of its legacy in luxury goods synonymous with elegance, innovative design, fine craftsmanship and creative excellence.

Reflecting its commitment to high quality service and luxury, Tiffany and Co. recently opened its third boutique in the Philippines at The Mall of Nustar Resort and Casino in Cebu.