Tate McRae releases ‘It’s ok I’m ok’

Multi-platinum pop sensation Tate McRae releases a new song “It’s ok I’m ok” alongside the official music video via RCA Records. Written and produced with hitmakers Ryan Tedder (Taylor Swift, Beyoncé), ILYA (Ariana Grande, ROSALÍA) and Savan Kotecha (The Weekend, Ellie Goulding), “It’s ok I’m ok” marks a new chapter for the star.

Featuring an irresistible chorus, the pop-infused offering is accompanied by a killer dance visual. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Doja Cat, Charlie XCX) and choreographed by Sean Bankhead (Cardi B, Lil Nas X), the high-energy music video follows an unbothered Tate strutting through city streets. Her presence is both commanding and seductive, drawing you into her world without wanting to look away.

Tate adds, “I’m so beyond excited to share “It’s ok I’m ok” with the world and this new chapter of my music. This song is a byproduct of reflecting back on past relationships to now and how much I’ve grown and learned from them. It’s a playful take on knowing your worth and the all too relatable feeling of never wanting someone back.”

“It’s ok I’m ok” is the first taste of new music from Tate following her highly anticipated 2023 sophomore album THINK LATER, which debuted at number four on Billboard’s album chart. Steeped in pop appeal and infectious toplines, the album features the RIAA certified three times Platinum single “greedy,” which earned Tate number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart, Global Excl. US chart, Spotify’s Global chart and hit number one at Top 40 radio.