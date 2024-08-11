Laguna anti-drug ops lead to three arrests

Kalayaan, Laguna – On the evening of 10 August, 2024, a coordinated anti-drug operation led by the Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit of Kalayaan MPS, in collaboration with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Laguna, resulted in the arrest of two individuals on Dela Paz St., Purok 1, Brgy. San Antonio.

The operation, which began at around 5:15 PM, targeted suspects known as Reynaldo and Jackielyn, both of whom were listed on the street-level watchlist. The suspects were apprehended while selling a heat-sealed sachet of suspected shabu to an undercover police officer. A marked P500 bill, used in the transaction, was recovered at the scene.

Authorities also seized several items, including additional sachets of suspected shabu totaling 25 grams with a street value of P170,000. Other recovered items included two coin purses, three Android phones, and P5,000 in suspected drug money. The suspects are currently in detention, facing charges for illegal drug activities.

Majayjay

In a separate early morning operation on 11 August, 2024, a drug bust in Brgy. Coralao led to the arrest of a newly identified street-level drug suspect. The Drug Enforcement Team of Majayjay MPS, in coordination with PDEA, conducted the operation at around 2:30 AM.

The suspect, identified as Kenneth, was found with three sachets of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 2.42 grams and valued at P16,456. Police also recovered the P500 used in the buy-bust transaction and additional cash. The Majayjay operation was documented with an Alternative Recording Device to ensure transparency. Kenneth is now in custody, with drug-related charges being prepared against him.