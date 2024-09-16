P48.14-M aid for ‘Ferdie,’ Kanlaon-hit families

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far provided more than P48.14 million humanitarian aid to families affected by tropical storm “Ferdie” and the increasing unrest of Mt. Kanlaon, a senior official said yesterday.

“The P48,149,794.64 aid provided to the affected individuals includes food and non-food items (FNIs) and cash assistance,” said DSWD Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Irene Dumlao, who is also the agency spokesperson, said.

A 16 September report showed the DSWD’s Disaster Response Operations Management, Information and Communication (DROMIC) has distributed over P37.67 million humanitarian assistance to families affected by the ongoing volcanic activities of Mt. Kanlaon, as well as by the volcano’s explosive eruption in June of this year.

“The humanitarian aid distributed to affected families of Mt. Kanlaon’s volcanic unrest includes 17,390 boxes of family food packs (FFPs) and P15.98 million financial aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS),” the DSWD spokesperson pointed out.

As of press time, a total of 17,279 families or 57,226 persons in 23 barangays in Regions 6 (Western Visayas) and 7 (Central Visayas) have been affected by the volcanic activities of Mt. Kanlaon in June and this September.

For families affected by “Ferdie,” the DSWD handed over P10.47 million aid, according to Dumlao.

“The P10,478,802.36 assistance is composed of 11,878 FFPs and P73,000 cash assistance under AICS,” Dumlao said.

The DSWD spokesperson added a total of 98,274 families or 357,906 in 764 barangays in Regions MIMAROPA, 5 (Bicol Region), 6 (Western Visayas), 7 (Central Visayas), 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula), 10 (Northern Mindanao), 12 (SOCCSKSARGEN) and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have been affected by the weather disturbance.

Meanwhile, State seismology bureau Phivolcs on Monday monitored decreased volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology over the past 24 hours registered two volcanic tremors — lower than the previous day’s 13.

The volcano recorded an emission of 10,880 tons of sulfur dioxide last Thursday.

As of writing, its plumes were obscured, while its edifice was inflated.

Phivolcs kept Kanlaon under Alert Level 2 due to its increased volcanic unrest.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano’s summit remains restricted.

The public warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.