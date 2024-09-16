Kaya FC, Cebu kick off bids

Philippines Football League (PFL) clubs Kaya FC-Iloilo and Cebu FC kick off their campaigns for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League Two this Thursday.

Kaya, the reigning PFL champions, will be in Japan to face Sanfrecce Hiroshima FC at 6 p.m. (Manila time) at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima.

The Lions are in Group E of the East Region along with Eastern Sports Club of Hong Kong and Sydney FC of Australia.

Meanwhile, Cebu will be at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Thursday as it faces K League 1 powerhouse Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC at 8 p.m.

The Gentle Giants join Selangor FC of Malaysia and Muangthong United FC in Group H.

Formerly known as the AFC Cup, this will be the first time the competition will run a 20-team tournament compared to the usual 36-team format it had for years.

Only the top two teams per group will advance to the knockout stages of the tournament.