House leader questions use of funds for free WiFi program

A House leader on Monday called into question the government’s practice of using funds earmarked solely for the free WiFi program.

During the previous budget hearing, the Department of Information and Communications Technology reported that roughly 2,600 of the 12,463 free WiFi nationwide have ceased operations due to lack of funding.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) earlier said that funds earmarked for the free WiFi program, sourced from the special account in the general fund, may be bumped off in the event of an increase in programming.

“Is it right that we are using the money that was set aside by a law [other than specified in the law]? The law is clear... it's specified there that the funds can only be used [for free WiFi program]," House Deputy Minority Leader Bernadette Herrera said during the opening of floor debates on the proposed 2025 budget on Monday.

Marikina Rep. Stella Quimbo, the DBM sponsor, countered that while the agency concerned has yet to utilize the allocation, the national government temporarily uses the standby earmark fund to invest it in other projects.

"But in any point in time that an agency demands those earmark revenues, the treasury must be able to make those funds available," she said.

Earmark revenues are identified revenues required by law to be used for designated activities, benefits, or purposes which can be either classified as use of income or special account in the general fund.

Herrera, however, argued, that no law legalizes the use of standby earmark for purposes other than those for which they were originally set aside.

"I don't buy that 'it's readily available,' that's not the point. The point here is, can the money allotted by Congress for a particular [project] be used for other things?" she asked.

She added, "Your defense is that at any given time, the free WiFi program can ask for the budget, but what if the government has no money?"