DBM criticized for insufficient budget allocation for public Wi-Fi

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has been called out for the supposed lack of budget allocation for the free public Wi-Fi program, which is not in accordance with the law.

Earlier this month, the DBM released P3.68 billion for the continuation of the nationwide implementation of the Free Public Internet Access Program (FPIAP) as mandated by Republic Act 10929.

The FPIAP was given an initial P2.5 billion in February of this year and is expected to be fully obligated this month.

DICT Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian Dy said the P2.5 billion is only sufficient to maintain 13,462 free Wi-Fi live access points nationwide for five months and that the P3.68 billion could sustain it "until the end of the year plus approximately two more months in 2025."

"What will happen if no [funding] is given? Disconnected? So, there will be no free WiFi? Bagong Henerasyon Partylist Rep. Bernadette Herrera asked during DICT's budget hearing on Thursday.

Dy responded that they will "fight to find" ways to have the FPIAP funded since it's mandated by the law.

Herrera expressed concern that the lack of budget will prompt DICT anew to resort to owing the funds to the telecommunication companies.

"Why are we skimping on giving [funds] to DICT? They have P23 billion as of December 2023 for the free wifi in the country. Thank you, you gave them P3.6 billion," Herrera told DBM Director Gemma Ilagan.

Roughly 2,600 of the 12,463 free Wi-Fi sites nationwide had ceased operations due to DICT's inability to repay telecommunications contracts.

Ilagan emphasized that the DBM is in full support of the program; however, the implementation is being compromised due to a lack of government resources.

"While we can say that we recognize that there is really a need for us to release automatically because it’s an earmark provision provided by the law, we work on a limited program," she explained.

She detailed that while funding for the FPIAP is being sourced from the special account in the general fund it may be bumped off in the event of an increase in programming.

Herrera, however, argued that the funding for the FPIAP should not be used for other programs as it is solely earmarked for the free internet initiative.

"I want to put this on record. What is the legal basis why the funds earmarked for [FPIAF] could be used for another [program? This is a national law that we passed," Herrera lamented.

Under Section 17 of RA 10929, FPIAP shall be funded out of the spectrum users fees collected by the National Telecommunications Commission and other sources to be identified by the DBM.